Press Release from the Allen County Board of Elections:Absentee voting continues at the Allen County Board of Elections Office with just one week to go before Election Day. People want to vote in person prior to Election Day can go to the Elections Office at 204 N. Main Street in Lima this week Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The last opportunity to vote absentee in-person at the Board of Elections will be Monday, November 7th starting at 8:00 a.m. and will end at 2:00 p.m.
Voters may still send in an absentee by mail request form until this upcoming Saturday at 12:00 noon. However, due to potential mailing time or possible delays, the Board of Elections starting this week strongly recommends voting in person sometime this week or planning on voting at the polls on Election Day.
On Election Day November 8th the polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. An important reminder to absentee voters who wish to return their ballot on Election Day MUST DO SO by returning it to the Board of Elections Office before 7:30 p.m. OHIO LAW does not permit absentee ballots to be received at the polling locations.
