Acacia of Hope mission opens brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Wapakoneta

Downtown Wapakoneta welcomed a new shop on Friday that sells unique fashion while also providing life-changing opportunities across the world.
Acacia of Hope was founded nearly ten years ago to empower the people of East Africa. Now, a portion of the Mercy Unlimited consignment store has been dedicated to their mission. Handmade clothing, jewelry and décor from Africa will be sold in the new storefront.
All sales will give Kenya resources like water filters, bibles, and sponsor children to attend school. The founder and Executive Director of Acacia of Hope, Melissa Odira, says she enjoys seeing people want to help beyond the Wapak city limits.
"I love that people when they purchase something, or they give to the mission, they feel like 'this is my mission, this is what I'm doing. It's not Melissa's, it's what I'm doing. I'm making the difference.'", Odira explains. "And so when I get to go over there, and I get to be the hands and feet of people who are giving here, it's amazing."
Acacia of Hope will be open at 38 East Auglaize Street in Wapakoneta from 9 AM-5 PM on Monday through Friday, and 9 AM-2 PM on Saturdays. To learn more about their initiative, visit acaciaofhope.org.