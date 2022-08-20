ACE day gives ONU Freshmen a chance to give back to their new home

Freshmen at Ohio Northern University making a difference in their new home. The over 650 students participated in the Ada Community Engagement Day where groups of ONU Freshmen go to different places around the village to do service projects. Tanner Hite from Westerville saw the day as a positive thing for the university and Ada.

“As a freshman coming in, it’s a nice feeling knowing that my college supports the people around me,” says Tanner Hite, ONU Freshman. “It means that we are part of the community and that is going to be a nice thing. I know some colleges where they really don’t like the community, and the community doesn’t like them. That is definitely not Ohio Northern.”

