ACE day gives ONU Freshmen a chance to give back to their new home

Freshmen at Ohio Northern University making a difference in their new home. The over 650 students participated in the Ada Community Engagement Day where groups of ONU Freshmen go to different places around the village to do service projects. Tanner Hite from Westerville saw the day as a positive thing for the university and Ada.
“As a freshman coming in, it’s a nice feeling knowing that my college supports the people around me,” says Tanner Hite, ONU Freshman. “It means that we are part of the community and that is going to be a nice thing. I know some colleges where they really don’t like the community, and the community doesn’t like them. That is definitely not Ohio Northern.”
ACE day is a standing tradition for Ohio Northern University and is considered a win-win for everyone involved.
“Ada does so much for Ohio Northern University, I have seen it from the town perspective and the university perspective,” exclaims Grace Allison, ONU Junior, and Ada resident. “It just means a lot getting these students involved and giving back to us. Ada gives so much to ONU, and ONU gives so much right back. So, it’s really cool to see their love for Ada grow while doing this.”
Getting involved is part of the transition process for the freshmen when they moved on campus and the community. The goal is to do their part to let the students know they are home.
“Getting them to walk around and the businesses coming out and welcoming these students, means a lot and shows how much Ada loves ONU, loves every single student, and wants them to be involved is so important to making ONU what ONU is,” adds Allison.
The fall semester for Ohio Northern starts on August 22nd.
