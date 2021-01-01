Achieving a reading resolution is easy and free at your local library

With the winter weather sticking around, and ongoing precautions during the pandemic, you may find yourself stuck indoors more often. However, one thing that could keep you entertained is cracking open a book.
In a new year, some may choose to read more as a resolution. With options like your local library, that can be easily reached.
Karen Sommer is the Head of Public Relations at the Lima Public Library and says getting a library card is easy and free. All you need is to show a form of ID with your current address at any of their locations.
Then, if you aren’t sure where to start, a librarian can help you find what may interest you out of the thousands of books available.
"If you have read in the past, and maybe have fallen away from that, and want to get started again but you’re busy, I would say find 15 minutes and start reading," explains Sommer. "The amazing thing that happens with that is when you are really into a story, into a book that you’re reading, those 15 minutes are going to stretch. Pretty soon you are going to be finishing up everything else that you do because you want to get back to that book because it’s so good."
If you need that extra push to start a reading resolution, the library’s Community Read Program begins this month. For more information, visit their website limalibrary.com.