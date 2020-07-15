ACPH urging more precaution as evidence shows coronavirus continuing to spread

There is a slight cause for concern at Allen County Public Health as the most recent numbers are reported. In the first two weeks of July, there have been 92 new cases of COVID-19 identified. That's more than all the cases reported in June, which was 81.
"It is important that people social distance," Kathy Luhn said, health commissioner. "We are promoting all the outside activities that we can. So it is definitely a concern if as fall and winter come, were closer together, more indoors. Just not sure what to expect. We need everybody to step up and do what they can."
Hospitalizations seem to be on par. There were 13 in May, 12 in June and as of Monday, seven new people hospitalized in July.
"While some people say, 'Well maybe people who are getting sick it’s not as serious,'" Luhn said. "No we still need to be concerned for that and preserve our healthcare resources. And people are getting sick."
As of the afternoon on Wednesday, Allen County is at Level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Luhn believes Allen County has triggered two indicators. It’s hard to say if Allen County is getting close to triggering more indicators.
A good sign to Luhn is that testing is up in the county. These are the places you can visit to get a test.
Although it’s believed because there are more tests, there are more cases. That may not be the story. For example if you look at the state’s testing numbers on July 4 (12,718) compared to July 9. A higher number was tested on July 9 (22,898), but the rate at how many tested positive was similar to the positive rate on July 4 (5.7 percent). The percentage on the July 9 (5.9 percent) should be less if testing was the reason we see higher cases.
On July 4, 5.7% of 12,718 is roughly 724 people. on July 9, 5.9% of 22,898 is roughly 1,350 people.
Free pop up testing sites have only come up in counties at level three. The same places face coverings are mandated.
"People are often looking at what do I have to do," said Luhn. "And as we hear from around the state; the mask mandates, which counties are mandated to wear masks. And I guess my challenge is for people to think about what they can do not what you have to do. Because with the numbers we’re seeing going up, we are concerned. The more we can do, the more we can prevent the spread of this disease."
Luhn says the county is looking into possibly getting pop up test sites.