Acquisition of blood test up for debate in vehicular homicide case

Frank Steinke and his attorney want a piece of evidence tossed out of a vehicular homicide case.
A motion was filed to get Steinke's blood test removed from the case. Steinke is suspected of being intoxicated and causing the car crash that killed Nicole Shulte on Wapakoneta Road in March. The defense argued that because Steinke wasn't physically placed in handcuffs at the hospital during the test, he wasn't under arrest, and the test was unlawful. The state says Steinke was read a standard form for OVIs that states he's under arrest. The arresting officer says they waited to place him into custody until after Steinke received medical treatment.
"The plan then changed," said Sgt. Rob Kohli, Shawnee Township Police Department. "Once we got the test in hand, he (prosecutor) did not want the defendant cited. He just wanted him released. And then whenever he was released from the hospital we were supposed to take him into custody."
Prosecution and defense cited case law where similar cases have gone both ways.