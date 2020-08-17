Acquisition of blood test up for debate in vehicular homicide case

Frank Steinke and his attorney want a piece of evidence tossed out of a vehicular homicide case.

Acquisition of blood test up for debate in vehicular homicide case

A motion was filed to get Steinke's blood test removed from the case. Steinke is suspected of being intoxicated and causing the car crash that killed Nicole Shulte on Wapakoneta Road in March. The defense argued that because Steinke wasn't physically placed in handcuffs at the hospital during the test, he wasn't under arrest, and the test was unlawful. The state says Steinke was read a standard form for OVIs that states he's under arrest. The arresting officer says they waited to place him into custody until after Steinke received medical treatment.

Acquisition of blood test up for debate in vehicular homicide case

"The plan then changed," said Sgt. Rob Kohli, Shawnee Township Police Department. "Once we got the test in hand, he (prosecutor) did not want the defendant cited. He just wanted him released. And then whenever he was released from the hospital we were supposed to take him into custody."

Prosecution and defense cited case law where similar cases have gone both ways.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out the news department with posting articles and press releases from time to time.