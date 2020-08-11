Actions for confirmed COVID cases in the workplace

While many workplaces have measures to keep employees healthy during the pandemic, some slip through the cracks. But with the right action, this could prevent them from shutting down entirely.
Allen County Public Health has been working closely with businesses to put prevention plans in place, and to help if an employee contracts COVID-19. If that happens, contact tracing will be done. To be a contact, an individual must have been within 6 feet of the sick person for more than 15 minutes.
Deb Roberts, Director of Nursing at Allen County Public Health says, "We do have a plan in place that we share with businesses, how to monitor their employees. Temperature checks, symptom checks. The main thing is making sure that we’re not having sick people go to work. If indeed someone does go to work and there is a possibility that they might have COVID, we will work with the businesses to kind of do a contact tracing. See what individuals at the facility they were in contact with. Anybody else that we need to quarantine and that sort of thing."
If you have any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 prevention in your workplace, call your county’s health department.