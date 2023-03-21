Activate Allen County and Mercy Health announce the return of their Faith Community Challenge

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are a faith-based organization, there are grants available for you to help raise the health of people's mind, body, and spirit.
Activate Allen County and Mercy Health are teaming up for the 5th year of the faith-based community challenge. Faith-based organizations can get up to one thousand dollars, and there are additional dollars available if there is a mental health component to their proposed project. Past grant recipients started walking programs or buying equipment for children. Organizers say signing up is easy.
"People can go on to our website and complete an online application. Basically, we are asking people to take a self-assessment of their environment. Create an action/improvement plan and an itemized budget. We are going to review those projects and those proposals from faith-based community members and then we will approve a set number of those and get those funds to those organizations so they can spend the money, so they can start impacting people's health and wellness," says Josh Unterbrink, Activate Allen County.
Go to activateallencounty.com and click on the Activated Challenges tab to find the Faith Community Challenge.