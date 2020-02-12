Activate Allen County is continuing its mission to get people up and moving and making healthier lifestyle decisions.
They are asking local churches and groups to participate in their “Activated Faith Community Challenge” where they are encouraged to increase their support of the health and wellbeing of their congregation. Activate Allen County will provide financial and technical assistance but will leave the final project up to the group.
Josh Unterbrink of Activate Allen County says, “So we really want to encourage them to think big and see how they can best impact their environment both currently and into the future.”
There will be an informational luncheon Tuesday, February 25th at Noon and they ask that you preregister by February 18th by calling the West Central Ohio Health Ministries at 419-227-0753.