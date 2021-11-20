An expo helped connect families with local organizations to improve their overall health.
Activate Allen County's 2021 Healthy Families Expo was held at the Allen County Civic and Convention Center in Downtown Lima. The expo brought a total of 15 community vendors such as the West Ohio Food Bank and Mercy Health - St. Rita's.
A COVID-19 Clinic was also set up for ages 5 and up. Activate Allen County states that they hope the expo provides families with key resources.
"it's very hard sometimes to know where to reach out to when you need help in any specific area," said Josh Unterbrink, Co-Director of Activate Allen County. "I think it is really important for the community to know what resources are available to them both in Lima and the greater Lima region. We are trying to bring all of those folks together because it is imperative that, you know, we had a rough couple years here, we are making sure we are taking care of people's health, both mental, physical, and their nutrition."