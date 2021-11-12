Activate Allen County inviting area residents to the 2021 Healthy Family Expo to kick off the holiday season

With the holiday season upon us, Activate Allen County is encouraging people to make it a healthy season.
The Healthy Family Expo is back in-person and is set to offer all kinds of ideas to make healthy choices. There will be 15 vendors providing resources, a food distribution from the West Ohio Food Bank, and child-friendly interactive demos and workshops. There will be something for everyone.
Nina Buchan is an intern at Activate Allen County and had this to add, “It’s a good opportunity for families to come out to learn about healthy options that are around the community and it’s good for the children to come and have fun.”
The expo will be Saturday, November 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, which is located at 7 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801. It is free and Santa and his Reindeer will be on hand.