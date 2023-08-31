Activate Allen County offering assistance to area childcare facilities

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's never too early to start kids on the right track for a healthy lifestyle, and Activate Allen County is here to help.
Once again, they are doing the "Child Care Challenge" to provide financial and technical assistance to three area childcare facilities that want to make their environments healthier. Activate Allen County understands it can be expensive to make changes for the centers and they are here to assist them.
"Childcare centers come up with their own idea of what they want funded. It may be some equipment to support physical activity. It may be puppets that would be for behavioral health interactions to talk about emotions and anger and things like that. It could be a nutrition apparatus. Maybe they need new serving bowls or something like that. Something to highlight the good healthy options that they're providing kids," said Josh Unterbrink, Activate Allen County.
Applications can be found at their website, www.activateallencounty.com. The childcare facility is asked to assess their environments, develop improvement plans, and do an itemized budget for the project. The deadline to apply is October 1st. Approved applicants will be funded up to $500.