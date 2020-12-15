Activate Allen County to take on 4 new priority areas for the 2020-2023 Community Health Improvement Plan

Activate Allen County says great strides have been made in the health of Allen County residents but there is more work to do.
In a virtual State of Health in Allen County, 2020 partner organizations discussed what the next objectives are going to be in the Community Health Improvement Plan 2020 to 2023. There are 4 priority areas: substance abuse and mental health, chronic disease prevention and health behavior, maternal and infant health and housing, and public transportation. These priorities show that there is more to good health than diet and exercise and it takes more than one organization to provide the solution for "health equity" in Allen County.
Chief Mission Officer for Mercy Health St. Rita’s Amy Marcum sits as the Chair of the Activate Allen County Board explains, “I believe we are all called to use our gifts, skills and resources and efforts to work towards a common good. To do this we have a responsibility to address disparities, help those most in need, and create policies, places, and communities that create optimal healthy environments for all.”
If you would like to be a part of the solution to "Health Equity" in Allen County, you can contact Activate Allen County at 419-222-6045.