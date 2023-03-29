Wednesday, March 29, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEAS
Rickey Shupe, 42, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Malcolm Oliver, 26, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information for Disorderly Conduct, M4 – he was then sentenced to 1 year Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Eric Friedrich, 31, Van Wert, changed his plea to an Amended charge of Receiving Stolen Property, M1; sentencing set for 4/26/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Brendan Bergman, 28, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
SENTENCINGS
Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, 2 Counts of Forgery – sentenced to 180 days jail, 5 years Community Control, 3 years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
PROBATION/BOND VIOLATIONS
Juan Hernandez, 43, Grafton, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 – admitted violating his probation by failing to complete the WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 151 days served and ordered to pay court costs.
Robert K. Seibert, 36, Van Wert, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, F3 – admitted violating his bond by failing to report to Probation; Court set bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety; final pre-trial and trial dates to be scheduled.
ARRAIGNMENT
Robert K. Seibert, 36, Van Wert – pled not guilty to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, F3. Bond set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety; final pre-trial and trial dates to be scheduled.