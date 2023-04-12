Monday, April 10, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, Wren, entered a plea of not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - released on surety bond, pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Taylor Shannon, 32, Van Wert – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 36 months prison; Trafficking in LSD, F4 – sentenced to 18 months prison; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 36 months; all sentences to be served concurrently.
Wednesday, April 11, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Scott Keber, 31, Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to Aggravated Arson, F1 and Arson, F1 – released on $225,000 bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial to be scheduled.
Tony Brown, 65, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Domestic Violence, F4 – released on $9,000 bond along with a no contact order; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Skyler Risner, 23, Lima, entered a not guilty plea to Carrying a Concealed Weapon, F4 – released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Nicholas Burgoon, 24, Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Possession of Drugs, M1 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Richard Bendele, 45, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Having a Weapon While Under Disability, F3 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Amy Bendele, 45, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Having a Weapon While Under Disability, F3 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and OVI, F4 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Chad Robinson, 44, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Breaking and Entering, F5 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Conner Jacobs, 18, Ft. Wayne, IN, entered a not guilty plea to Receiving Stolen Property, F4 and Possession Criminal Tools, F5 - released on a surety bond with Waiver of Extradition; pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Jeremy Paige, 39, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Domestic Violence, F3 - released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and curfew; pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Robert K. Seibert, 36, Sidney, entered a not guilty plea to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, F3 and Tampering with Evidence, F3 – Court set bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
SENTENCING
Daniel Craig, 41, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 - sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 3 days already served, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Ian Pimentel, 35, Van Wert, Endangering Children, F3 – sentenced to 30 months prison with credit for 2 days already served; ordered to pay court costs.
INTERVENTION IN LIEU
Wilmar Lopez, 26, Delphos, Possession of Cocaine, F5 - Requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.