Court Generic
Zolnierek

Monday, April 10, 2023

JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD

ARRAIGNMENT

Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, Wren, entered a plea of not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - released on surety bond, pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD

SENTENCING

Taylor Shannon, 32, Van Wert – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 36 months prison; Trafficking in LSD, F4 – sentenced to 18 months prison; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 36 months; all sentences to be served concurrently.

Wednesday, April 11, 2023

JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD

ARRAIGNMENTS

Scott Keber, 31, Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to Aggravated Arson, F1 and Arson, F1 – released on $225,000 bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial to be scheduled.

Tony Brown, 65, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Domestic Violence, F4 – released on $9,000 bond along with a no contact order; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.

Skyler Risner, 23, Lima, entered a not guilty plea to Carrying a Concealed Weapon, F4 – released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:00 a.m.

Nicholas Burgoon, 24, Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Possession of Drugs, M1 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.

Richard Bendele, 45, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Having a Weapon While Under Disability, F3 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.

Amy Bendele, 45, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Having a Weapon While Under Disability, F3 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and OVI, F4 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.

Chad Robinson, 44, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Breaking and Entering, F5 - released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.

Conner Jacobs, 18, Ft. Wayne, IN, entered a not guilty plea to Receiving Stolen Property, F4 and Possession Criminal Tools, F5 - released on a surety bond with Waiver of Extradition; pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.

Jeremy Paige, 39, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Domestic Violence, F3 - released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and curfew; pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.

Robert K. Seibert, 36, Sidney, entered a not guilty plea to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, F3 and Tampering with Evidence, F3 – Court set bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.

SENTENCING

Daniel Craig, 41, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 - sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 3 days already served, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Ian Pimentel, 35, Van Wert, Endangering Children, F3 – sentenced to 30 months prison with credit for 2 days already served; ordered to pay court costs.

INTERVENTION IN LIEU

Wilmar Lopez, 26, Delphos, Possession of Cocaine, F5 - Requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.