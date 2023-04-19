Friday, April 14, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Ecco Burker, 38, Coldwater, entered a plea of not guilty to Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound, F5 and Tampering with Evidence, – released on surety bond with Waiver of Extradition, pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Monday, April 17, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Rodney Perry, 31, Ohio City, changed his plea to an amended plea of OVI, M1; he was then sentenced to 1 year Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 36 days electronic house arrest with alcohol sensor and work privileges, 10 days jail at conclusion of house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date, alcohol substance abuse assessment and treatment, driver’s license suspended for 2 years; ordered to pay court costs.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
TIME WAIVER
Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 5/24/22 @ 8:00 a.m.
INTERVENTION IN LIEU/BOND VIOLAT ION
Amy Hart, 35, Van Wert – admitted violating her Intervention in Lieu and Bond by failing drug screens. Court revokes Intervention in Lieu, released on surety bond, sentencing set for 5/17/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Idris Nurideen, 47, Van Wert – changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3 and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 5/31/23 @ 9:00 a.m.