Thursday, March 30, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Steven Warner, 38, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – admitted violating his bond for failure to appear and for failing a drug test. Court set new bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 4/5/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
WAIVER OF TIME
Seth Hitzeman, 20, Payne, Aggravated Burglary, F1, 2 Counts of Kidnapping, F1, 2 Counts of Felonious Assault, F2 and Theft, F5 - signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 5/25/23 @ 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Torrey Moss, 29, Lorain – entered a Not Guilty Plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Samantha Lacy, 30, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of an amended charge of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3; Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and modified bond to a personal surety; sentencing set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
William Dix, 36, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Harassment with a Bodily Substance, F5, and two counts of Assault, F4; Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Thomas Medford, 42, Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of Assault, F4; Court ordered pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 5/10/23 @ 9:30 a.m.