Monday, May 1, 2023

JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD

CHANGE OF PLEA

Kerry Bass, 37, Medina, change his plea to Guilty to a Bill of Information for Assault, M1. He was then sentenced to 67 days jail with 67 days credit already served and ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Skyler Risner, 23, Lima, changed his plea to Guilty to an amended charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, M1. He was then sentenced to 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, forfeiture of weapon, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Amy Bendele, 45, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and OVI, F4. Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/21/23 @ 9:00 a.m.

PROBATION VIOLATION

Ethan Mezuk, 32, Defiance, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 and Possession of Drugs, F5 – admitted violating his probation by failing a drug screen. He was then sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 69 days already served.

Sonny Grandstaff, 23, Van Wert, Aggravated Posssession of Drugs, F3 and Improperly Handling a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, F4 – admitted violating his probation for failure to report. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Sentencing set for 5/17/23 @ 10:00 a.m.

