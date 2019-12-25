Ada couple welcome first baby on Christmas morning

An Ada couple got the perfect Christmas present, but it wasn’t under the tree. At three sixteen this morning Kaity and Kurt Thomson became the proud parents of Colt. Colt came into the world at 7 pounds 10 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long. This is the Thomson’s first baby. He was originally going to be closer to a New Year’s baby, but after some health concerns, Kaity was induced on Christmas Eve at Mercy Health-St. Ritas for him to be born on Christmas Day.
“My birthday is in December as well, I think it’s going to be a little bit of a challenge to try and keep it separate to so he doesn’t feel like this birthday and Christmas it lumped into one thing,” says new mother Kaity Thomson. “But I think we can do a pretty good job of making him feel special for his birthday too.”
Kaity says she doesn’t know how she is going to be able to top this Christmas after her perfect present this year. Colt was the second baby to be born on Christmas at Saint Rita’s that morning.