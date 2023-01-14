Ada looking at getting a grant for infrastructure projects to improve the village

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Ada is in a position to get some needed infrastructure work done, thanks to Community Development Block Grant funds. The last American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found that 2/3 of the village qualified for the federal funding that is part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. This is the 1st time that Ada has been eligible for the funding and the village could apply for a grant worth $750,000. That money could be used for projects in those qualifying areas, like new sidewalks, replacing outdated or not operational fire hydrants, and street work. But this could be the catalyst for other improvements in Ada.
“These funds typically deal with infrastructure. So, that’s why we had this long discussion, streets, sidewalks, fire hydrants,” says Whitaker Wright, Senior Planner, Community Development Consultants of Ohio. “So, those sorts of things that are within the scope of the grant. And the projects that the community can do in conjunction with would be like working in the dog park. Those are volunteer projects.”
Before the list can be finalized, the cost of each proposal will have to be assessed to make sure that Ada can get the most out of their grant dollar.
“We want to get everybody some initial cost estimates, to see what is it going to cost,” adds Wright. “We have a big wish list. When we get the numbers, we can start whittling down or looking at the different sources of funds to see what we can afford to pay for.”
Another public meeting will be held in March to look at the cost of the proposed projects, and the application for the grant dollars needs to be submitted in June.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.