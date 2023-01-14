Ada looking at getting a grant for infrastructure projects to improve the village

 ADA, OH (WLIO) - Ada is in a position to get some needed infrastructure work done, thanks to Community Development Block Grant funds. The last American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found that 2/3 of the village qualified for the federal funding that is part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. This is the 1st time that Ada has been eligible for the funding and the village could apply for a grant worth $750,000. That money could be used for projects in those qualifying areas, like new sidewalks, replacing outdated or not operational fire hydrants, and street work. But this could be the catalyst for other improvements in Ada.

“These funds typically deal with infrastructure. So, that’s why we had this long discussion, streets, sidewalks, fire hydrants,” says Whitaker Wright, Senior Planner, Community Development Consultants of Ohio. “So, those sorts of things that are within the scope of the grant. And the projects that the community can do in conjunction with would be like working in the dog park. Those are volunteer projects.”

