The Village of Ada has been named one of the safest towns in the United States.
SafeWise announced that Ada was named the 79th safest small town in America. SafeWise is an organization that contextualizes national crime and safety trends to show how they affect people and their neighborhoods.
Ada was previously ranked 7th in a safest city survey by Homesnacks.
"It is our belief that the partnership between law enforcement and those we serve is key to creating a safe community," said Michael A. Harnishfeger, Chief of Police.
The police department points credit of the designation to Project S.A.F.E.R, which stands for Seeking Aid From Every Resident. Police officers say that the relationships forged through this program have been invaluable in keeping Ada a SAFER community.
Ada community leaders stated in a press release that they hope the designation will help attract more people to the village.