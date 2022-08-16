Cole East

Press Release By Stephanie Fox, Navy Office of Community Outreach: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. - An Ada, Ohio, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO ("Take Charge and Move Out") mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole East, a 2016 Ada High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago.

