Ada VFW honors local business for giving back

The Ada VFW came together Wednesday Evening to thank a business in the area for their work in the community.
Ada VFW Auxiliary 9381 thanked Midwest BBQ with the Exceptional Community Service Award for the work they have done in the community over the two years they have been a business. Matt Hughes and Robby Allen, co-founders of Midwest BBQ raised $3000 dollars for the VFW Auxiliary and Canteen catering events like the Park in the Park car show. Hughes spoke on the importance of giving back in the community.
Matt Hughes, Co-Founder of Midwest BBQ Catering & More said, “It all goes hand in hand with being in a close-knit community. You know, me and Robby, the other co-founder we were born and raised here and you know everyone needs to help everybody else, and if no one can do that, then you know small towns always kind of fall on themselves.”
Hughes and Allen also raised $7,634 for the Wounded Warrior Project with their golf outing this year.