Ada's Wilson Football Factory celebrates their hard work as 216 of their handmade footballs head to the Super Bowl

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Super Bowl Sunday is coming up and only a few people know that Ada, Ohio, plays one of the most significant roles in the game.
Ada is home of the Bulldogs, Polar Bears, and the Wilson Football Factory that produces over 500,000 footballs a year. 216 of them heading to the Super Bowl this weekend.
"We have 130 folks that take a lot of pride and passion in what they do and the quality of the product that they make, and they know that if we make a quality product that meets or exceeds our customer's expectations that we're going to be around for a long time," says Mike Springer who is Wilson's quality control manager.
From the time leather hides arrive at the factory, there are then 18 steps, all done by hand, that go into making a football game day ready. Those who manufacture the product say they feel an immense amount of pride watching their work being used in the big game.
"One time a year that puts little ole Ada, Ohio, on the map, on the world stage. You know millions of people are going to be watching that Super Bowl and it's a significant amount of pride that goes into watching the ball get kicked off to start the Super Bowl, all the points scored in the Super Bowl. You know it's just one time a year it's a big deal, it's a big deal around here." boasts Springer.
For some, it's a dream come true to be a part of the process. Employees such as Frank Guerra, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, is honored to be one of the people behind the footballs his favorite team will be using as they fight for a Lombardi Trophy.
"It's a great feeling I mean I would be so excited to see my team's playing with the ball that I made I mean it's a great feeling. Fly Eagles fly," says Guerra.
Wilson employees will be enjoying the following Monday off as a working holiday but will be back Tuesday manufacturing all 500,000 footballs for next season.