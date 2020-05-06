Additional families and individuals may be eligible for COVID-19 assistance as guidelines change

Some good news for some of those struggling financially with the trickledown effect of the pandemic.
West Ohio Community Action Partnership has announced that income guidelines for emergency services has increased.
Households that may not have been eligible in the past may meet the 200% of poverty guidelines due to loss of income because of the coronavirus. For example, the income for a family of four could be $52,400 or below and they will only look at the last 30 days of income for services.
Executive Director Jackie Fox explains services available. “There are rent assistance, mortgage assistance if you are a homeowner, utility assistance even after ours our program ended. There are many more services that are available to help people either maintain their household or just get back on their feet.”
You must be a resident of Allen, Auglaize, or Mercer counties.
You can contact them by logging on their website at wocap.org and fill out a short form. If you qualify, they will reach out to you.