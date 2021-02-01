Overall, the snowfall forecast went very much according to plan this weekend. Snowfall totals received around the area range from 3.5" to 7.5", with 4.5" here in Lima.
Blowing and drifting snow has become somewhat of an issue, particularly on west-east roadways. U.S. 30 and open country roads will be particularly prone to this where those north winds will be maximized.
Another upper level wave will rotate into the area and produce several hours of snow showers later this afternoon and early evening. Best chances will be along I-75 and points east. Our far northwest will likely escape this snow. Up to 1" of snow could fall in Lima and points east.
Skies will turn partly sunny on Tuesday, then mostly sunny Wednesday. Don't expect our snowpack to go anywhere as temperatures stay below freezing. Thursday is the only day where temperatures warm above freezing, and will come with the chance of rain and snow showers. Of bigger note, it appears a major arctic blast works into the area next weekend into the following week. Our forecast is "conservative" with the numbers for now. It could be much colder if trends continue. It appears we may see our first below zero temperature in two years.