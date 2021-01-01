Adjust your financial situation in 2021

Many people saw a change in their finances in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some had increased savings in their bank account from the lack of places to spend it. Others saw economic hardship following a furlough from their job.
Despite this, Debora Lee, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Lima, says do not overreact in the event of something major, such as a shutdown. Instead, plan for it.
"No one saw this worldwide pandemic coming on at the beginning of the year. So, what you need to do is build an emergency fund so when you have an emergency, then you are prepared for it," Lee explains. "So, keep about 6 months worth of living expenses in that emergency fund. You want to keep that emergency fund in cash or use low-risk liquid investments to do that."
In addition to being prepared, Lee says to also focus on what you can control financially. This may include putting savings into something other than an emergency fund.
"If you have a retirement plan at your place of employment, contribute to that retirement plan," Lee advises. "Talk to your financial advisor. It might be good for you to do a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA."
Most Americans will receive a second round of stimulus checks soon. This could adjust many people’s fiscal situation coming into the New Year, depending on what they choose to do with it.
“Use it for current expenses. That’s what it’s there for. Use it for your expenses that you have. Use it to build that emergency fund," says Lee. "Another thing that you should do with it is to pay down your debt. Now, I get it that the check isn’t going to be that big do all of this but use what pertains to your personal financial situation.”
Lee says if you choose to pay off debt, look at what interest rates are the highest, and pay those off first.