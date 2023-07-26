Adjusting kids sleep schedules for the upcoming school year

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - It's hard to believe the first day of school is right around the corner, and you can bet a lot of kids are going to have a hard time waking up, especially if they didn't have a regular sleep schedule over the summer. So, what can parents do to help ease that transition?
Sleep specialists say a child's wake-up time is a lot different than when school starts, that transitional period is even more important. Otherwise, the child could wind up dealing with sleep deprivation, making it harder for them to concentrate in class. It can also impact their energy level and performance in sports. Plus, the transitional period for every child is going to be different depending on when they normally wake up. However, here are some simple tips all parents can keep in mind.
"Tips for transitioning include just a tip for people to get a good night's sleep, so that can include not drinking too much caffeine or sugary drinks during the day, or not having a meal too late at night. Same goes for exercise, try to do it during the day and not too late at night – anything that would be stimulating that would cause you to be unable to fall asleep," suggested Dr. Chen, Cleveland Clinic.
If your child's sleep schedule doesn't seem to be improving with time, Dr. Chen suggests contacting their pediatrician for further guidance.