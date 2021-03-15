The Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District is asking residents to pitch in and help clean up along roadways.
After a long winter, many roads look like wastelands with litter blowing around and accumulating in areas. The litter is not only unattractive it can get into waterways disrupting water quality and clog storm sewers which could cause flooding. Adopt a Roadway is a way for individuals along with groups and organizations can make a difference.
Program Coordinator Casey Heilman explains, “Yes, it is, it’s one of those great programs that you can do and still keep a social distance. Currently we have 43 different groups and individuals here in Allen County who have adopted over 75 miles of roadway and are active.”
Thera are still plenty of county, township, city and village roads to be adopted. If interested just call their office or learn more at their website. 419-228-0017 http://www.allenswcd.com/