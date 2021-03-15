Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.