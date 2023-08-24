Advocacy For The Creative Economy In Northwest Ohio Discussion in Van Wert

August 24, 2023 Press Release from Tafi Stober, Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation: (Van Wert, OH) - The Creative Economy in Northwest Ohio took center stage for shared conversation on Wednesday, August 23rd at The Niswonger in Van Wert. The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events welcomed State Representative Roy Klopfenstein and Angela Meleca of Creative Ohio to share insights on the impact of the live performing arts and fine arts in the region. The Creative Economy includes the jobs represented by non-profit organizations, their production partners, and the economic stimulus from tourism that results. The Van Wert County Foundation's supporting creative organizations include The Wassenberg and The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation. Both organizations support the purpose of making Van Wert a creative and cultural destination for both residents and guests.
