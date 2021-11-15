AEP Ohio and AT&T donate to a new program to mentor African American girls

AEP Ohio and AT&T made a donation to help young African American girls at Lima City Schools.
The two companies donated $15,000 to the Transform Career Mentoring program at the high school. The program, created by Transform Consulting, LLC, is designed to bring together sophomore girls and a personal mentor in career fields they are interested in. The program is especially focusing on careers in technology and IT fields. The goal is to get young African American girls to make that connection with someone to give them the advice they need for success.
“Every week they must connect, talk about how things are going for the student and this program will continue, the relationship will continue through 10th grade, 11th grade, and 12th grade,” says Doug Arthur, Co-Founder, Transform Consulting, LLC, who created the program. “So, the students are going to have a 3-year running relationship with professional who has their interests in mind.”
The program is expected to launch sometime in 2022.