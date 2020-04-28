After feedback, Gov. DeWine changes mandate, customers aren't required to wear face coverings while shopping

Gov. Mike DeWine has taken a step back from his mandate on Monday to have everyone inside a retail business wear a face mask or face covering. This is what the lieutenant governor said on Monday.
"This is the feedback that we got from businesses, when we’re having this conversation," said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. "They said we want them because we want to go faster, we want to get through this. We know that this is an effective tool so that we can slow the spread."
After receiving feedback, DeWine said he found some Ohioans to find the mandate “offensive". So, it is no longer mandated for customers to wear face coverings in retail stores, but it is highly recommended. As for employees, it is still one of the five guidelines that they have to wear a face covering if working to have that business reopen
"The employer can make a decision as the employer, it’s their business, that they’re going to require everybody that comes in the door to have a mask on," said DeWine. "In fact, there are companies now that have continued to work throughout this process that have that in place, is my understanding."
"At first it was it was a how can I protect myself, mindset," Tami Gough said, director of prevention and health promotion services at Allen County Public Health. "But now we’ve learned that it’s really a protection more for others that we’re around. So particularly for those of us that either have to go out to work or for those that are doing the family errands. And then when we come back home you may still want to wear the mask at home too, to keep, if you have somebody in a vulnerable population."
Husted said just because this isn’t a mandate doesn’t mean wearing a face covering isn’t a best practice. Local and state health officials agree, the likeliness of catching coronavirus goes down with wearing a mask.
"The chances diminish greatly if more people are wearing them," said Gough. "Because again it’s a protection for others. If other people are doing that as well, then that’s just less droplets that are around places. So we are all at less risk that way."
Again, employees will still be required to wear a face-covering and it will be up to the business if they allow customers in with or without a face covering.