Ag Career Day shows the diversity of jobs available in agriculture

Students from around our area got the chance to learn more about what type of jobs are available in agriculture.
The Leipsic FFA hosted an Ag Career Day at the school, and they welcomed 600 students from 15 different schools to check out the various kind of jobs that are available. There were around 50 different businesses, agencies, or universities on hand to talk to the students one on one. Organizers say the goal of the event is to show just how diverse the ag industry is, and the numerous opportunities that are available to the students.
“Truthfully, I know I still don’t know how diverse and this is my fourth year as an ag student,” says Junior Hannah Schroeder, Leipsic FFA. “I am constantly learning about the ag industry and we like to showcase that to the students because they can benefit from learning about his industry. It is the largest employing industry in the world, and we would like to showcase that.”
“Well I come from a farming background, and I didn’t know that agriculture was this big,” says Junior Sydney Schroeder. “And seeing all of these people here, it is humongous and it’s a great opportunity to get into this industry.”
The FFA says many students found jobs or made career choices after attending the first ag career day in 2019, and organizers were hoping the same thing would happen again this year.
“Ag is really a good field to be in right now because there are many jobs,” says Freshman Clark Schroeder. “And all these vendors are really looking for someone, they have applications to go so it’s really easy at this point.”
The Leipsic FFA would like to bring the event back every couple of years to help new students understand the opportunities that exist in the agriculture field.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.