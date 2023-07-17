July 17, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that his Human Trafficking Commission has launched a directory of Ohio-based services and resources for victims of human trafficking.
“Those who are getting out of ‘the life’ are already facing considerable obstacles in their healing journeys,” Yost said. “We want to do what we can to expedite their connection with the services they need and to ensure that the service agencies are vetted. This directory both streamlines the search process for survivors and leads them to reputable help.”
The Human Trafficking Victim Services Directory is a searchable database of agencies and programs offering emergency, transitional, residential and other services to victims and survivors. It can be searched by county, or by using the categories of service as keywords:
- 24 Hour Response Line
- Emergency Response
- Case Management Victim Advocacy
- Trauma Specific Therapy
- Residential Programs for Adults
- Residential Programs for Youth
- Substance Use Treatment
- Drop-In Center
- Survivor Peer Support
- Shelter and Short-Term Housing for Adults
- Temporary Emergency Housing in Non-Shelter Setting
Agencies that appear in the database have submitted a rigorous self-assessment to the AG’s Human Trafficking Commission. The commission’s Victim Services Committee, in turn, has determined that these agencies’ programs and services meet the Ohio’s Standards of Service for Trafficked Persons, which outlines expectations in 14 unique categories, from ethics to emergency response.
“This project is the result of a collaborative statewide effort to expand the number of programs that meet Ohio’s human trafficking service standards and to increase access to quality services for human trafficking survivors,” said Michelle Hannan, anti-human trafficking director for the Salvation Army who, as co-chair of the Victim Services Subcommittee of AG Yost’s Human Trafficking Commission, helped establish the statewide standards and develop the directory.
“We are pleased to see it come to fruition, knowing the agencies listed are committed to serving through best practices.”
With time, Attorney General Yost noted, the directory will grow only richer and more valuable to survivors.
“As word spreads about the standards process involved, more and more high-quality service providers will want to be a part of it – which should give trafficking survivors and their loved ones comfort,” Yost said. “It’s a win for all involved.”
Agencies that want to appear in the directory are encouraged to read the Standards of Service booklet, then complete and submit the assessment. Organizations with additional questions may contact Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative at HTI@OhioAGO.gov.