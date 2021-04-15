Agencies say don't wait until last minute to file tax returns

April 15th would normally be tax day, but don't worry, there is still time to get yours filed.
The postponed date to file income taxes for the year 2020 is May 17th, 2021.
The extra month is in response to the pandemic and should allow taxpayers time to gather necessary documents from last year. The owner of Liberty Tax Service in Lima, Veronica Dortch, says everyone should have received all they need to file their taxes by now, and to not wait too long to get it done.
“I still suggest that you come on in, get it done because waiting until the last minute could cause some frustrations for yourself waiting until that last day," says Dortch. "Because everybody is probably going to be doing the same thing, having the same mindset. So, the sooner you come in, the better.”
Most agencies have extended office hours during tax season to accommodate the high demand.