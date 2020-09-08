Aging guardrails being replaced with federal dollars

Allen County once again getting federal dollars to protect drivers on roadways in the county.
The Allen County Engineer's Office getting a $300,000 grant to replace aging guardrails around the county. Over the last several years, the county has been working to make the change from guardrails that are supported by wooden beams on a 12-foot center to a better and safer option.
Allen County roadway Engineer David Louth explains, “We’re replacing those posts with steel posts and we put them at a 6-foot centers now, so that makes it a much stronger and safer situation for the driving public.”
This is the 3rd federal grant that the county has received specifically for guardrail improvements in recent years. They are scheduled to get another in 2023.