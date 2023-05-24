Agreements are being finalized for new Allen County administration building

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Commissioners announced today that agreements are being finalized to purchase a property for the new county administration building.
The commissioners are in the process of coming to an agreement with local businessman John Heaphy to purchase the Hofeller Hiatt & Clark building, at the corner of North and Main Street, including the parking area and a smaller detached brick building. The commissioners have also been working closely with the City of Lima and Mayor Smith to make sure that the project doesn't cause any issues with parking downtown or the existing utility lines on the property.
"We needed at least an acre in the downtown area for the building that we're thinking, plus enough parking for our employees and the customers," explained Commissioner Brian Winegardner. "So with a little over an acre that this would provide, we feel that there would be no additional burden on any downtown parking. Our goal, like I said in the beginning, was to find somewhere downtown, we just feel the traffic downtown, we want to help downtown, we don't want to hinder it."
The WDC Design Group will be meeting tomorrow with the departments that will be housed in the building to discuss office space needs.