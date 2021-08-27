Agriculture business shares insight on plans to minimize carbon footprint

They are the largest agriculture business in Allen County and a big supporter of the future of agriculture in the area.
Area business professionals learning about Nutrien Lima Nitrogen and what exactly it produces. It was the annual Chamber Breakfast at the Allen County Fair and agriculture was the topic. Nutrien is the number one producer of field “inputs” in the world. They produce potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, or basically fertilizer. In the current agriculture climate as businesses are trying to be “green” and minimize their carbon footprint while trying to maximize yield to feed the growing world.
Nutrien Lima Nitrogen Special Projects Manager Russ Decker explains the companies hopes, “And as an industry, as a fertilizer company what can we do to reduce our carbon footprint. So, we announced today that as a company Nutrien has pledged to reduce our carbon footprint by 30-percent by the year 2030. Here in Lima, we’re going to reduce it by 30 to 40-percent by the year 2026 probably.”
Nutrien also supports the community and especially the agriculture community with the fair, 4-H, FFA, and others. In the last decade they have committed one million dollars to the future of agriculture.