Air filtration and circulation will be the key to living with coronavirus in the winter

Gov. Mike DeWine updates Ohio on the coronavirus during his briefing, as well as how to prepare for the coming cold weather.
Mercer, Putnam and Shelby Counties are now the top three with the most cases per capita in the last two weeks. But overall, Ohio's positivity rate is down to 2.9 percent on a seven day average.
For more transparency, a new dashboard is on the coronavirus website. It breaks down demographics of people infected with the virus and can be viewed on a county level. It was prompted by DeWine's Minority Health Strikeforce.
As we enter fall, getting closer to winter, an Ohio State doctor says air ventilation will be key to living with the virus. He says the combination of three things will keep the virus out. Make-up air, the amount of air that comes in outside. The air exchange rate, how many times a day can the air be changed in a room. Filtration, stopping aerosols from circulating in a building or room.
"The first and foremost is to find out what kind of control you have over a ventilation system in your home, business or elsewhere," said Dr. Mark Weir, environmental engineer from Ohio State University. "One key very important thing is that air conditioning and heating are not the same as ventilation. Ventilation is just focused on moving the air around."
He also says more importance has been placed on learning how the virus spreads through aerosols as opposed to spreading by touching every day objects. Aerosols can come out of a persons mouth during a cough or sneeze but it isn't as much as the droplets that come out.
DeWine also touched on his proposed gun legislation again. he says 88 people were shot in Ohio over the last week with 34 deaths. Included in that is the deaths of a 4 year old and a 6 year old. He urges, once again, the General Assembly to pass the Strong Ohio Bill.
DeWine cleared up a voter registration issue that was discovered last week. The Ohio Benefits Program sends out registration forms to anyone who requests it. 59,000 reported they didn't get one after requesting a form. DeWine says a system error is to blame for this. 18,900 of these people were already registered and 7,500 got registration forms elsewhere. The remaining 32,000 are now being taken care of, he says.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a donation by the Ford Motor Company. Ford is donating two million medical grade masks to Ohio. In their plants they can produce 2.5 million masks a day, Husted says.