Alan Tyrrell Jr. is running for Allen County Commissioner as the youngest candidate

Alan Tyrrell Jr. is running a self-funded campaign for the race to be an Allen County commissioner and wants to make Allen County a booming economy.
Alan Tyrrell is one of the five candidates trying to get their message out to voters before the March primary. Tyrrell is from Gomer and is all about the community as a former Eagle Scout. His recent rally included him donating his hair to Wigs for Kids. Tyrrell believes that being the youngest candidate running could give him the upper hand in the election.
“My age, I feel like I can bring a whole new perspective to the Allen County Commissioners Office," says Tyrrell. "Bringing a younger generational view is going to be definitely key for winning this election and bringing the younger generation out to vote is going to be extremely key.”
Tyrrell will be running against Greg Stolly, Tim Sielschott, Beth Seibert, and Judy Augsburger in the primaries.