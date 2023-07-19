All are welcome to enjoy the music, food, and fun at the South Jackson Community Garden Block Party

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima residents are invited to come out and see how one of Lima's Community Gardens is coming along.
The Jackson Street Garden once was an empty piece of land and is now a productive garden providing fresh produce for area residents. Activate Allen County is once again hosting a block party at the location to bring the neighborhood and the city together in a peaceful place.
"That's really important for folks. Everybody, regardless of your income, you deserve a place like that in your neighborhood. So, we're just really proud of the work that has gone into that. There's been a lot of great partners that have volunteered to put resources to that project. So we're really proud to see how it's developed," said Josh Unterbrink, Activate Allen County.
The block party is planned for Saturday, July 29th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Jackson Street Community Garden, located at 200 S. Jackson Street in Lima, OH. There will be free food, music, and activities for the kids. You can find more information at the South Jackson Community Garden Block Party Facebook page.