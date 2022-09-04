All are welcome to enjoy the traditions of the Fryberg Homecoming Festival

Tradition was the name of the game at the 132nd Fryberg Homecoming Festival. The annual event kicks off with its most popular traditions, the Mock Turtle Soup. People wait in line for a while to get their cup of the trademark soup. Because when it is gone, it is gone. But there are a lot of other activities to keep the attendees entertained, like rides for the kids, bingo, and Texas Hold’em for the adults, and many drawings and raffles to take part in. The proceeds from the festival benefit the Saint John Parish in Fryberg. The festival is not only a great fundraiser for the catholic church but a great way to bring the whole community together.
“In the recent kind of year, new people have moved in and just become part of the community. So, it’s one of welcoming people into the community that have been here and those who used to live here that maybe live in different parts of the county or different parts of the area come back every year for the homecoming,” says Fr. Sean Wilson, Pastor, St. John Fryberg Parish. “So, you get kind of the old tradition of people who have been here for generations and people who have just moved out here a couple years ago and being welcomed into the community and this festival. Really into the parish life because that is really the center of the parish that we worship God and all of this flows from that.”
The festival ended Sunday night with the raffle drawing, and one lucky person won the top prize is $1,000.
