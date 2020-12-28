Gusty winds have been the big story overnight into this morning, all thanks to a potent cold front passing through. Winds will remain breezy today as skies remain overcast. Patchy drizzle or flurries could fall at times. Expect steady temperatures near the freezing mark.
Sunshine will be hard to find this week, but Tuesday should bring bright skies to the area with temperatures that you would expect for late December. Highs will top out near freezing with morning lows in the lower 20s.
The rest of the week turns very busy in the weather department. A warm front will lift into the area Tuesday night. This could produce a few areas of light snow/sleet/freezing rain toward midnight Tuesday night, then most of the precipitation should surge north of us briefly Wednesday morning. If travelling Tuesday night, just know isolated slick spots can't be ruled out, but widespread impacts are not expected. Warmer air will surge in Wednesday, with more widespread rain showers arriving for much of the day.
A cold front will pass through Wednesday night, bringing sharply colder air for our day Thursday. This will likely allow for a brief period of freezing rain/sleet/snow as early as late Wednesday evening into the morning hours of Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulations are possible. If you have travel plans Wednesday night into early Thursday, be aware that slick travel is possible. Precipitation should depart for much of Thursday, and the dry window looks to last into most of Thursday night as we say goodbye to 2020.
A secondary storm system is expected to surge north into the Great Lakes Friday. This brings widespread moisture to our area, possibly heavy. It appears this could begin as a period of icing (freezing rain) for the early part of Friday. At this time, data suggests the low pressure tracks west of us, putting us in the system's warm sector Friday afternoon. This means any early day icing would quickly transition to rain. Depending on the eventual storm track, parts of the area could surge into the 50s on New Year's Day, while others get stuck in the 40s.
Right now, the warmer trend keeps us from seeing any "significant" winter weather, but instead brief windows of tricky travel possible for the Thursday and Friday morning commute. This is a forecast that will require close monitoring in case the colder air and precipitation overlap for a longer period than currently suggested. It appears quieter weather returns in the wake of this system next weekend, with potential for unseasonably mild air to surge in next week.