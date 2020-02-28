All fun and games at the annual Spartan Fest

It was all fun and games for Big Spartans and Little Spartans on Friday for their annual Spartan Fest.
Lima Senior DECA students integrated the projects they’ve been working on all year to plan the Spartan Fest. From learning how to manage money with Limaopoly, to letting their creativity flow with bag decorating, each booth was designed to be educational in a fun way. The Bigs were able to practice their organizational and leadership skills while the Littles gained something that goes beyond education.
Melissa Donald, the marketing teacher at LSH says, “I hope the Littles recognize how important they are and recognize the value that their Bigs and that the schools hold for them.”
This group of students in the DECA program will take the skills they showed off today and compete next month at the DECA Career Development Conference in Columbus.