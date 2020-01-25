All In One Fitness Class gives a taste of everything Bradfield offers

Are you hesitant about joining a fitness class because you aren't sure what it's like? Bradfield Community Center gives you a little taste of everything with their all in one fitness fun class.
Saturday they offered the class that gives people a trial of each of their classes offered: line dancing, extreme hip-hop, Zumba, pound, drum fun, yoga, and mixed fit. This is something Bradfield does the last Saturday of every month to try and get everyone interested in something. It's a good place to start for beginners and this class, as well as all of their fitness classes offered, are fee.
"We're trying to keep the community moving," Tesha Banks said, program coordinator at Bradfield. "And so, if we're moving and doing something and you're having fun while doing that, then you don't even realize that you're working out. And you're getting a very good burn as well as having fun."
To see when your favorite class is scheduled next, checkout Bradfield's website, Facebook or Instagram page.