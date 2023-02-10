ALL Leadership classes take part in Diversity Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Learning about the discrimination that others have experienced was one of the exercises at today's Allen Lima Leadership's Diversity Day.
The adult and youth leadership classes coming together to learn more about diversity. As part of the program, each person got an index card and a balloon. They wrote about a time they experienced discrimination and then attached the card to the balloon. The group then threw the balloon into the center of their circle and picked up someone else's card and gathered in small groups to discuss what they read on the cards. Participants say their discussions were enlightening.
"The whole part is that you're learning everyone else's discrimination but it's anonymous as well. So there's no prejudice or anything or bias. But you're still getting a perspective on other people's lives," explained Salah Mohammed, Shawnee High School.
"We were able to put ourselves in that situation and think about how we'd feel and it allowed us to emphasize with others. That is the takeaway I took from it and I thought it was very effective way to go about that," said Abe Frieson, community advocacy and division outreach coordinator at Mercy Health St. Rita's.
The goal of the "ALL" program is to build leaders and have them take what they have learned back to their place of business or school.