ALL Youth class learns about the importance of community impact

The Allen Lima Leadership Youth Class is learning how to make an impact in the community that they live in.
Friday is the class’s Impact Tour, where they hear from different United Way Agencies about what they do for the residents in Allen County. As part of the class, the students will have to create their own community impact project, and in the spring the Lima Rotary members will vote on the best project, which will win a $2,500 grant to get it started. So, Friday’s tour gives the students a chance to see how different agencies can help people in the area. The first stop on the tour was the West Ohio Food Bank to hear about services the food bank and Goodwill Easter Seals have to offer.
“I just want to see the different ways I can help my community,” says Carson Caprella, a sophomore at LCC. “I haven’t given it too much though as of right now, I want to see what people are able to do. It gives me a little bit of hope that I can join these people and their great missions of serving humanity.”
Besides the food bank, the ALL class traveled to the Bradfield Center to learn about health and wellness initiatives in Allen County, then to the YMCA to focus on youth and teen programs.