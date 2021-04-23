ALL Youth program wraps up final session

The Allen Lima Youth Leadership program is coming to an end and the students are getting ready to present the project they've been working on for the past several months.
On Friday, the Youth ALL program held their last full-day session after months of the students learning how to become stronger leaders. Through these sessions, students learned about the ins and outs of running a community organization like a nonprofit, and also got a chance to start their own with the impact project.
This group of ALL members chose to create a program to help those struggling with mental illness.
Isabella Treglia, a junior at Allen East and part of ALL says, “I think it was probably one of the best things I could have done for myself, especially for my future. It will look really nice seeing I did something like this and it’s also helped me with a lot of the stuff that I’m going to be doing in my future with helping people.”
The ALL youth group will be showing their final presentation on their impact project to the Lima Rotary Club on May 3rd.