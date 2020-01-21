Alleged victim testifies on the first day of John Kehoe's trial

The trial for a Lima man accused of rape started in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
John Kehoe is charged with three counts of rape, allegedly against his stepdaughter's best friend. She took the stand on the first day and gave consent to be recorded. She detailed she went to her friend's mom's house where Kehoe and the rest of the family held a small party. She testified by the time she was done drinking she couldn't walk in a straight line. She says Kehoe helped her into the same bed her friend was in and that's when she says he raped her. She later had a rape kit performed at a nearby hospital.
"As I was fumbling for my phone, I felt him start to actually take my pants off," Selena Harrison said, the alleged victim. "Or like pull them down. And that's when I felt like my whole body just completely tensed up and I froze like I didn't... I could not..."
We will have more coverage of this trial when it continues on Wednesday.