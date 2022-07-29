Sunshine and a few clouds. High 79F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 3:05 pm
Assignment Editor
The following Polling Locations have TEMPORARY CHANGES for the August 2, 2022 Election Only.
ALLEN EAST HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING ROOM will vote in
the Allen East High School Small Gym for August 2, 2022
only. 9105 Harding HWY, Harrod, OH 45850,
SHAWNEE ALLIANCE ACTIVITIES BUILDING will vote in
the Shawnee Alliance Church main building for August 2, 2022
only. 4455 Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio 45806
SPENCERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
will vote in the Spencerville High School for August 2, 2022
only. 2500 Wisher Dr, Spencerville, OH 45887
Voters in these locations will return to their normal location in the November Election.
Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.
